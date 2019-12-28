Christian Eriksen Starts – Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Norwich City Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Norwich City vs Tottenham Hotspur

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 17:30 (UK time)



Tottenham Hotspur have revealed their team and substitutes to go up against Daniel Farke's Norwich City outfit at Carrow Road in the Premier League this evening.



Jose Mourinho's side edged out Brighton on Boxing Day and will be keen to secure another three-point haul from their visit to Norwich.













Farke's side have lost four of their last six league games to sit seven points from safety and are in big trouble.



Tottenham boss Mourinho must make do without Heung-Min Son, Moussa Sissoko and Harry Winks, who are suspended.





Mourinho has Paulo Gazzaniga between the sticks, while in defence he picks Toby Alderweireld and Juan Foyth as part of the backline. Tanguy Ndombele slots into midfield, while Giovani Lo Celso starts. Christian Eriksen and Dele Alli support Harry Kane.







If Mourinho needs to make changes at any point within the game then he can look to his bench, where options available include Lucas Moura and Erik Lamela.





Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Norwich City



Gazzaniga, Aurier, Alderweireld, Foyth, Vertonghen, Sessegnon, Ndombele, Lo Celso, Eriksen, Alli, Kane



Substitutes: Vorm, Sanchez, Tanganga, Dier, Skipp, Lamela, Lucas

