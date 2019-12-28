XRegister
26 October 2019

28/12/2019 - 21:46 GMT

Claim From Italy: West Ham Offer Manager’s Job To Assistant

 




West Ham United have offered the manager's role to assistant Enzo Maresca, with the Italian now thinking about his reply, it has been claimed in Italy.

Manuel Pellegrini has been sacked as Hammers boss and the club are kicking off the search for his replacement.


 



Now West Ham have offered Maresca the chance to step in as manager, according to Italian journalist Nicolo Schira, though it is unclear as to the nature of the proposal.

It remains to be seen if West Ham simply want the 39-year-old to fill in until a permanent manager can be appointed, or see him as the solution to their problems.
 


Maresca has yet to have a senior managerial job, with assistant roles at Ascoli in Italy and Sevilla in Spain before he headed to England.



West Ham have been quickly linked with a host of managers following the sacking of Pellegrini.

David Moyes is reportedly in the running, as is former Brighton boss Chris Hughton.
 


Tony Pulis' name has also been floated as West Ham look at a fire-fighting operation to make sure they retain their Premier League status.
 

 