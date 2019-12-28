Everton Target Dries Mertens Not Keen To Rush Into January Decision

Follow @insidefutbol





Dries Mertens is aiming to see out his contract at Napoli despite interest from Everton ahead of the opening of the January transfer window.



Carlo Ancelotti is aiming to strengthen his options in the new year and the window will swing open for business next week.













Everton are keen on Napoli winger Mertens, who has already rejected a proposal from Borussia Dortmund.



Napoli have put forward an offer to renew Mertens' contract until the summer of 2022, but according to Italian daily the Corriere del Mezzogiorno, the Belgian's plan is to wait until the summer.





Mertens wants to be a free agent next summer to decide what he wants to do.







Inter hold an interest in the winger and have already established contact over a potential move to the San Siro in the summer.



Mertens, 32, has clocked over 300 appearances in a Napoli shirt since joining the club in 2013.





The attacker caught the eye in the Champions League this season, scoring five times in six group stage games for Napoli.



He scored home and away against Liverpool, while he also hit the back of the net against Red Bull Salzburg and Genk.

