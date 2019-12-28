Five Changes Made – Everton Team vs Newcastle United Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Newcastle United vs Everton

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)



Everton have announced their starting line-up and substitutes for this afternoon's Premier League meeting with Newcastle United at St James' Park.



Carlo Ancelotti got his Everton reign off to a winning start on Boxing Day as Everton edged out Burnley 1-0 at Goodison Park and the Italian will be looking for another three-point haul today.













The former Chelsea boss has chosen to shake up his team in a bid to keep them fresh after their Boxing Day efforts, with five changes made, but winger Alex Iwobi remains sidelined for the Toffees.



Ancelotti has Jordan Pickford in goal, while in defence he picks a flat back four of Diibril Sidibe, Michael Keane, Mason Holgate and Leighton Baines.





Further up the pitch Ancelotti picks Tom Davies and Gylfi Sigurdsson in midfield, while Richalison and Theo Walcott are out wide. Moise Kean and Dominic Calvert-Lewin are up top.







If the experienced manager wants to make changes then he has options on the bench, including Bernard and Yerry Mina.





Everton Team vs Newcastle United



Pickford, Sidibe, Keane, Holgate, Baines, Sigurdsson, Davies, Walcott, Richarlison, Kean, Calvert-Lewin



Substitutes: Stekelenburg, Delph, Digne, Mina, Tosun, Bernard, Coleman

