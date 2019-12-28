Hard One To Take – Rangers Star Picks Out Worst Moment

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers midfield schemer Ryan Jack has revealed that the knee injury he suffered during his first season at Ibrox has been his worst moment as a Gers player.



The 27-year-old has been a key player for the Scottish Premiership club since joining from Aberdeen in the summer of 2017.













His importance has only increased since Steven Gerrard took over as the manager, and he was handed a new long-term contract in October.



However, despite his steady rise in the last two years, Jack has had his fair share of bad moments and one such moment was when he was sidelined for six months with a knee injury in his debut season at Ibrox.





Naming the long-term injury as the worst moment in his career, Jack has explained how difficult it was for him to accept that he would be out for six months after just months into his Rangers career.







"For me, [the worst moment in my career is] probably my knee injury", midfielder Jack told Rangers TV.



"It was a hard one to take because, obviously, I had done my knee before.





"And then I signed for Rangers and I was looking forward to what was, obviously, to come.



"To play for like four, five months and then have a six-month knee injury, obviously, was a hard one to take, a tough one to take.



"So that's definitely up there and one of the biggest moments where I have felt down in the game."



The knee injury saw Jack sidelined for a total of 145 days miss 22 games for Rangers.

