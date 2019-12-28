He Is Dreadful – Former Scottish Top Flight Attacker On Tottenham Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Scottish top flight star Tam McManus has dubbed Tottenham Hotspur full-back Serge Aurier "dreadful".



Aurier was named in the starting eleven for Tottenham's visit to Norwich City on Saturday evening and clocked all 90 minutes as Spurs needed an 83rd minute penalty, scored by Harry Kane, to leave Carrow Road with a point in a 2-2 draw.













The former Paris Saint-Germain defender was guilty of putting the ball into his own net just after the hour mark to put Norwich 2-1 up.



Aurier has split opinion amongst Spurs fans and former Hibernian attacker McManus is not a fan.





He took to Twitter to write: "Aurier is dreadful."







Former Norwich striker Darren Huckerby meanwhile admitted he was happy to take the point from Tottenham, but is disappointed that the Canaries could not secure all three.



"Would have taken the point before", he wrote.





"Disappointed we didn't get the three points when you consider the decisions that went against us.



"Very good performance from the lads."



The result leaves Norwich sitting bottom of the Premier League table on 13 points and six points from safety.



Tottenham meanwhile close to within two points of fourth placed Chelsea, but the Blues have a game in hand which they play on Sunday, away at London rivals Arsenal.

