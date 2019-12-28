How Many Years – Former Leeds Star Frustrated At Whites’ Predicted January Plans

Follow @insidefutbol





Noel Whelan has expressed his frustration at the fact that Leeds United are planning to do little in the way of business in the January transfer window, which opens next week.



The Whites focused on loan arrivals in the summer and brought money in through player sales, with notably Pontus Jansson and Kemar Roofe departing.













Leeds saw their form dip near the end of last season, with promotion missed out on, and some fans questioned whether a lack of business in January was to blame.



The Whites have regularly held off on big business in January windows and the indications are they will do so again, only being forced into the market if Eddie Nketiah is recalled by Arsenal.





Whelan, who has been banging the drum for signings, accepts that Leeds look unlikely to do the business he feels they should and is baffled they have not learned the lessons of previous January windows.







"Whether we've got a full squad or not, I still think we need quality", Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds after the Whites' draw with Preston.



"We need to bring in some quality for the second part of the season.





"It does make a difference. I've been in changing rooms when people have come in in January. It lifts the spirits and you know you've got a little bit more help there.



"If it's quality coming in as well then hey, even better.



"But it just doesn't seem like they are going to do that.



"I don't know how many years we have to keep going through that January, being in that top two or three, and they don't take that opportunity or that chance."



Leeds are now without a win in their last three games, but will start as favourites to take all three points against Birmingham City on Sunday, when they travel to St. Andrew's.

