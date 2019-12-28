I Still Don’t Understand – Former Leeds Star Baffled Marcelo Bielsa Overlooking This Player

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United star Noel Whelan has questioned why the Whites have not involved young striker Ryan Edmondson this season.



Leeds head coach Marcelo Bielsa has operated with Patrick Bamford as his preferred lone striker, with Arsenal loanee Eddie Nketiah offering backup.













The Whites have struggled to turn their superiority within games into a weight of goals, with ten fewer goals than league leaders West Brom scored, and only three goals or more scored twice within their last 12 league games.



Whelan believes attacking options are crucial when chasing promotion and pointed towards how Sheffield United made sure they were well stocked for strikers last term, as they edged out Leeds in the race for automatic promotion from the Championship.





Young striker Edmondson has not been involved this season, being regularly overlooked for matchday squads, and Whelan is unsure why.







"I still don't understand to this day why he's not been given an opportunity, or even on the bench for some games", Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds after the Whites' drew with Preston.



"Goals win you games. You need strikers.





"Look at Sheffield United last season, they went to the transfer market, they had four for the second part of the season and they covered most bases with big lads, foxes in the box, and look where they got themselves."



Leeds could soon find themselves a striker down as Arsenal could recall Nketiah from his loan spell at Elland Road due to a lack of playing time.



The highly rated striker has yet to start a Championship game for Leeds, leaving the Gunners disappointed.

