I Still Think This – Former Leeds United Star On What Whites Need

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United star Noel Whelan has urged the Whites to focus on strengthening the spine of the team during the January transfer window.



Leeds sit inside the automatic promotion places in the Championship and are amongst the favourites to go up to the Premier League, but there are worries for some with how last season saw the side collapse.













The Whites' form dipped as the end of the season approached and the club were criticised for not doing substantial business in the January transfer window to increase their options.



Whelan insists that even from the start of the season he was banging the drum for a larger squad and his view has not changed.





"I still think we need strength in depth through the spine, I've always said that, even from the beginning of the season", Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds following the home draw with Preston on Boxing Day.







"We still need quality players in those three areas that make a difference, whether that's a number 10 – I know we've got Tyler [Roberts] coming back – but a definite striker. We need more. We need more attacking options because goals win you games.



"I could have said that after games where we battered teams, that we still need players in, still need strengthening", Whelan added.





Leeds focused on loan additions in the summer and it is unclear how much money is in the transfer kitty for director of football Victor Orta to work with.

