I’m Not Like That – Ajax Star On Not Going To War Amid West Ham Move Failure Talk

Ajax defender Joel Veltman has insisted he quickly got over the club not selling him in the summer, with West Ham United claimed to be the team that wanted to sign the Dutchman, and was not prepared to go to war to force an exit.



If Ajax had played ball in the summer then Veltman could be in the thick of a Premier League festive fixture list.













The centre-back insists he is not looking back with anger though and quickly got over the transfer not going through. He also insists he was never going to go to war to force his way out of Ajax, as he is not that type of player.



Veltman said on Dutch broadcaster FOX Sports: "Whatever happens in life, I quickly get over problems or things that bother me.





"That transfer was one of those things. At one point, Ajax said no.







"Then I can start throwing things around and arguing, but that's now how I am.



"I accepted it, we sat at the table and I started to do my very best."





The highly rated centre-back is prepared to look again at a transfer, but not until the summer, with his sights set on seeing out the season in the Netherlands.



"This season I will play at Ajax anyway and then we will see again in the summer", Veltman added.



By next summer Veltman, who has made 27 appearances for Ajax so far this season, will have just a year left to run on his contract.

