Liverpool In Pole But Juventus Scrambling To Beat Reds To Teenage Defender

Juventus are trying to beat Liverpool to the signature of highly rated Toulouse defender Mathieu Goncalves.



Just 18 years old, Goncalves has already broken into the Ligue 1 side's team and his potential has seen a scramble for his signature break out.













Juventus want to sign the teen talent but, according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, Liverpool are in pole position and as such the Bianconeri are trying to nudge past the Reds.



Liverpool are claimed to be willing to put €10m on the plate to take Goncalves to Anfield to continue his development.





Juventus, who sent a special scouting mission to check up on Goncalves during Toulouse's Ligue 1 meeting with Monaco in early December, have kicked off talks with the player's representatives.







The defender clocked the full 90 minutes in Toulouse's defeat against Monaco, with Juventus talent spotters watching on.



He has now played four times in the French top flight for Toulouse, with his debut coming in August during a 4-0 defeat at the Parc des Princes against Paris Saint-Germain.





A France Under-19 international, Goncalves is under contract at Toulouse until the summer of 2021.

