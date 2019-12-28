Lukasz Fabianski Plays – West Ham Team vs Leicester City Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: West Ham United vs Leicester City

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 17:30 (UK time)



West Ham United have named their starting line-up and substitutes to play host to Brendan Rodgers' Leicester City side this evening.



Rodgers' Leicester were crushed 4-0 at home against Liverpool on Boxing Day and will be looking for a response today at the London Stadium.













West Ham also went down to defeat on Boxing Day, losing at Crystal Palace, to heap more pressure on manager Manuel Pellegrini.



Full-back Aaron Cresswell is not available for selection due to a one-match suspension.





Pellegrini has Lukasz Fabianski ready to return in goal, while at the back he picks Issa Diop and Fabian Balbuena as the centre-back pair. Declan Rice and Carlos Sanchez will look to control midfield, while Manuel Lanzini, Pablo Fornals and Felipe Anderson support Sebastien Haller.







If Pellegrini needs to try to influence the game from the bench he has options, including Mark Noble and Michail Antonio.





West Ham United Team vs Leicester City



Fabianski, Fredericks, Diop, Balbuena, Masuaku, Rice, Sanchez, Lanzini, Fornals, Anderson, Haller



Substitutes: Roberto, Zabaleta, Reid, Noble, Snodgrass, Ajeti, Antonio

