XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



28/12/2019 - 16:32 GMT

Lukasz Fabianski Plays – West Ham Team vs Leicester City Confirmed

 




Fixture: West Ham United vs Leicester City
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 17:30 (UK time)

West Ham United have named their starting line-up and substitutes to play host to Brendan Rodgers' Leicester City side this evening. 

Rodgers' Leicester were crushed 4-0 at home against Liverpool on Boxing Day and will be looking for a response today at the London Stadium.
 

 



West Ham also went down to defeat on Boxing Day, losing at Crystal Palace, to heap more pressure on manager Manuel Pellegrini.

Full-back Aaron Cresswell is not available for selection due to a one-match suspension.
 


Pellegrini has Lukasz Fabianski ready to return in goal, while at the back he picks Issa Diop and Fabian Balbuena as the centre-back pair. Declan Rice and Carlos Sanchez will look to control midfield, while Manuel Lanzini, Pablo Fornals and Felipe Anderson support Sebastien Haller.



If Pellegrini needs to try to influence the game from the bench he has options, including Mark Noble and Michail Antonio.
 


West Ham United Team vs Leicester City

Fabianski, Fredericks, Diop, Balbuena, Masuaku, Rice, Sanchez, Lanzini, Fornals, Anderson, Haller

Substitutes: Roberto, Zabaleta, Reid, Noble, Snodgrass, Ajeti, Antonio
 