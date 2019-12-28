This Is Only Thing I Can Say – Jose Mourinho On Tottenham Hotspur Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Jose Mourinho will not be drawn on the future of Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Christian Eriksen, but has indicated the Dane has told him what he wants to do.



Spurs boss Mourinho picked Eriksen in the starting eleven for Tottenham's visit to Norwich City on Saturday evening and he put in a man of the match performance as the Premier League fixture ended 2-2.













Eriksen produced a sublime goal from a free-kick in the 55th minute to draw Tottenham level at Carrow Road after they had fallen behind; a late Harry Kane penalty provided Spurs' second goal.



The midfielder, whose contract at Tottenham expires next summer, completed the full 90 minutes and Mourinho was asked about his future after the match.





"I don't want to speak about it", Mourinho told Sky Sports.







"We are so open with one another. We keep it to ourselves. Obviously I share it with my boss. But it is just between us.



"The only thing I can say is he is trying to help the team and I am happy with his Man of the Match [display]."





Tottenham may weigh up whether to sell Eriksen in the January transfer window, which opens next week, if they receive a bid for his services, or risk him walking away on a free transfer in the summer.



Eriksen will be able to sign a pre-contractual agreement with a non-English club from 1st January.

