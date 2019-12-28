XRegister
26 October 2019

28/12/2019 - 15:06 GMT

This Is Very Important – Steven Gerrard Pleased To See Rangers Doing Key Thing Again

 




Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has welcomed his side starting to clock up clean sheets again and is sure the players are enjoying their work.

With just one more game to go this year, the Light Blues, who are hopeful of beating Celtic to the league title this term, have managed to remain on the tails of the Hoops so far.  


 



Rangers are currently behind their Old Firm rivals and table-toppers, but have one game in hand. The two will also lock horns at Celtic Park in what will be their last game of the year, on Sunday.

Providing an assessment of his team, Gerrard is delighted with how his players are enjoying playing together, which he believes was evident from the win over Hibernian.
 


Apart from the togetherness in the team, the 39-year-old is happy with the Gers' performances, especially clean sheets, which have been registered in their last three games, against Motherwell, Hibernian and Kilmarnock.



"I think our away form is very strong at the moment", Gerrard said on Rangers TV.

"Performances are certainly there. We are getting back to keeping clean sheets, which is very important.
 


"We are looking such a threat going the other way and I think the players are really enjoying playing together.

"I think you could see that right from the first whistle against Hibs."

Gerrard will be looking for his side to keep it tight at the back this weekend when they lock horns with Celtic at Celtic Park.   
 