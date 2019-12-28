This Is Weakest Championship For Long Time – Former Leeds United Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United star Noel Whelan thinks the Whites will never have a better opportunity to win promotion to the Premier League than this season.



Marcelo Bielsa has Leeds sitting second in the Championship standings as they bid to make sure of automatic promotion and avoid the lottery of the playoffs.













Leeds boast an eight-point lead over third placed Brentford and appear in a commanding position, however they are now on a run of three games without a win.



Bielsa's side slipped up towards the end of last season and Whelan is keen for Leeds to take advantage this term over what he sees as a weak Championship.





"This is the weakest Championship I think we've had for a long time", Whelan said after the draw with Preston on BBC Radio Leeds.







"This is the best opportunity for us to get out."



Leeds are currently making do without playmaker Pablo Hernandez, who has been ruled out of action for a month.





Whelan believes that Hernandez, who is now 34 years old, is simply getting to the stage where his body is feeling the effects of a lengthy playing career.



"He's getting to that age now unfortunately where your body over a certain amount of years playing top flight football and the demands on the body [are being felt]", Whelan added.



Leeds will look to return to winning ways on Sunday when they travel to lock horns with Birmingham City.

