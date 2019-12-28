XRegister
26 October 2019

28/12/2019 - 21:38 GMT

Unai Emery Is Obvious Shout – Former West Ham Star On Hammers Job

 




Former West Ham United goalkeeper Rob Green believes ex-Arsenal boss Unai Emery is an obvious shout for the job at the London Stadium.

West Ham are now searching for a new manager after pulling the trigger on Manuel Pellegrini after a 2-1 defeat at home to Leicester City.


 



The Hammers are a point and a place above the relegation zone and Green believes Pellegrini can have few complaints at being moved on.

He thinks that Emery, recently sacked by Arsenal, is an obvious contender, while noting Rafael Benitez, often linked with the West Ham job, would be an expensive option.
 


Green said on BBC Radio 5 live: "He [Benitez] will be expensive.



"Unai Emery, is an obvious shout.

"I imagine West Ham will have irons in the fire as you would expect every modern day football club to have.
 


"I think so, yes [it is a fair decision]. He has been there a while, and as talking about shaping the team and having a say in the signings.

"For one reason or another it's not worked.

"Now the momentum needs to change at a club like West Ham where if it starts going wrong it can go horribly wrong and become a really hard place to play your home games."

West Ham recorded an attendance of over 59,000 at the London Stadium for the clash against Leicester on Saturday and Hammers fans booed at the final whistle.
 

 