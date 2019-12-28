Very Impressive, Like This About Carlo Ancelotti – Former Everton Star On Win At Newcastle

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Everton star Kevin Kilbane has hailed the way Toffees boss Carlo Ancelotti managed the game at St James' Park as his side ran out 2-1 winners, but feels the Italian will need to work on set pieces.



Ancelotti was looking to make it two wins from two games as Everton boss in the north east and received a boost after just 13 minutes when a deflected ball landed at Dominic Calvert-Lewin's feet and he made no mistake, poking into the back of the net.













Newcastle went in search of an equaliser and it arrived in the 56th minute as Andy Carroll nodded the ball down to Fabian Schar, who volleyed into the back of the net, beating Jordan Pickford.



Everton had an answer though and Theo Walcott dispossessed Carroll and fed Richarlison, who then ran at pace down the right and crossed in for Calvert-Lewin, who slid and finished well to give the Toffees their second in the 64th minute.





It ended 2-1 to the visitors, pushing Everton up to tenth in the table and leaving former Toffees winger Kilbane impressed.







He said on the BBC's Final Score programme: "I like Carlo Ancelotti's in-game management.



"At 2-1 they went to a back five and were difficult to get through.





"Overall a very impressive away performance and it bodes well for the future."



Kilbane though believes there is an area that Ancelotti will need to address and added: "They were lucky not to have given away a penalty, but their defending was alert to that second ball.



"However, set-pieces is something they have to sort out."



Next up for Everton is a tough trip to Manchester City on New Year's Day.

