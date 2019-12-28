West Ham Players Need This – Former Hammer Offers Advice On New Manager

Follow @insidefutbol





Former West Ham United defender Daniel Gabbidon has called for the Hammers to focus on appointing a motivator first and foremost, as Manuel Pellegrini's successor.



West Ham have sacked Pellegrini following a home loss against Leicester City on Saturday evening, which left the Hammers just a point and a place above the relegation zone.













They are now starting the hunt for Pellegrini's successor and former Hammer Gabbidon has a clear idea in the direction the club should go.



"Don’t like to see managers sacked but there needs to be change", the former defender wrote on Twitter.





"West Ham have a good squad but these players need motivating first and foremost and then some proper coaching", he continued.







"Too easy to play against and no plan as to how to get the best out of the attacking players."



West Ham will want to bring a new manager in quickly as the January transfer window is due to swing open for business next week.





The London Stadium club play host to Bournemouth in their first Premier League game of 2020, while they are then in action away at Steve Evans' Gillingham side in the FA Cup.



West Ham's other fixtures in January are away at Sheffield United, at home against Everton and away at Leicester.

