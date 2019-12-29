Analysis Was The Opposite – Marcelo Bielsa On Leeds’ Nine-Goal Thriller At Birmingham

Follow @insidefutbol





Marcelo Bielsa has conceded that his Leeds United side’s 5-4 win over Birmingham City on Sunday afternoon defied all standard analysis of his side this season and admits that they had no control over the game.



Leeds and Birmingham played out a nine-goal thriller at St. Andrew’s that ended with the away side bagging the three points through a Wes Harding own goal in the 95th minute of the game.













The 5-4 win took Leeds back to the top of the Championship table and they remain one of the favourites to secure promotion to the Premier League this season.



It was also Leeds’ first win in four games but Bielsa admits that the performance was contrary to every analysis of his side this season.





He admits that in the second half the game had no shape and his side struggled to get hold of the proceedings and control the flow of the game.







But the Leeds boss was proud at the way the Whites continued to push and eventually won the three points despite all the struggles.



The Leeds head coach said in a press conference: “All the previous analysis about our team after we see the opposite sense during the match.





“We had high efficiency to score. We are a team that need a lot of chances to score and we didn’t have safety in defence.



“And we conceded goals that normally we would be in good condition to resolve. We should have controlled the match more in the first half.



“It was difficult for us.



"After in the first part of the second half the match had no definition, even though we improved during this period and after the 2-2 the match was weird, strange.



“The spirit of the team when they were drawing 4-4 [Egzjan] Alioski was a left-winger trying to score put the match 5-4 and every time Birmingham scored we had energy to go for one more goal.”



Leeds will be in action next on New Year’s Day when they travel to West Brom, who lost to Middlesbrough.

