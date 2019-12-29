Borussia Dortmund Confirm Signing of Manchester United Target Erling Haaland

Follow @insidefutbol





Borussia Dortmund have beaten Manchester United to the signature of striker Erling Haaland.



The Norwegian striker's exploits for Red Bull Salzburg in both the Austrian league and the Champions League made him hot property and several clubs were keen to snap him up.













Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer held talks with Haaland, while Juventus and RB Leipzig were also interested in landing him.



It is Borussia Dortmund that have won the race for the striker though and he will officially join when the January transfer window swings open.



Borussia Dortmund have completed the signing of Erling Braut Håland from @RedBullSalzburg on a contract until 2024! pic.twitter.com/C9ilU0u0dt — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) December 29, 2019



Haaland has put pen to paper to a contract running until the summer of 2024 with Dortmund.







He was available due to a clause in his Salzburg contract of around the €20m mark, meaning the Austrian giants were powerless to prevent his departure.



Now Haaland will look to hit the ground running in the Bundesliga with Dortmund, as his aims to kick on with his development.

