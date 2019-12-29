Calum Chambers Starts – Arsenal Team vs Chelsea Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Arsenal vs Chelsea

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 14:00 (UK time)



Arsenal have officially named their starting line-up and substitutes to play host to Frank Lampard's Chelsea outfit at the Emirates Stadium this afternoon.



The Gunners head into the Premier League fixture sitting a lowly 12th in the standings and head coach Mikel Arteta will be looking for his side to grab all three points in what is his first home game in charge.













Arteta saw his side play out a draw away at Bournemouth in his first game at the helm.



Arsenal have not lost at home against Chelsea since 2016, when the Blues scored a 1-0 win thanks to a goal from Diego Costa.





Arteta has Bernd Leno between the sticks, while in defence he opts for Calum Chambers and David Luiz as the centre-back pair. Lucas Torreira and Matteo Guendouzi slot into midfield, while Mesut Ozil will look to create for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette.







If the new Arsenal head coach needs to try to shake things up then he has options on the bench, including Nicolas Pepe and Shkodran Mustafi. Granit Xhaka is out due to illness.





Arsenal Team vs Chelsea



Leno; Maitland-Niles, Chambers, Luiz, Saka; Torreira, Guendouzi, Nelson, Ozil, Aubameyang, Lacazette



Substitutes: Martinez, Mustafi, Mavropanos, Willock, Smith Rowe, John Jules, Pepe

