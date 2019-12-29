Eddie Nketiah Starts – Leeds United Team vs Birmingham Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Birmingham City vs Leeds United

Competition: Championship

Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)



Leeds United have named their team and substitutes for this afternoon's Championship game away at Birmingham City.



Marcelo Bielsa's men sit second in the Championship table, but have not recorded a victory in the last three games, picking up just two points from a possible nine.













Bielsa will be keen for Leeds to return to winning ways in what is their final game of 2019, but the Whites have lost both of their last two visits to Birmingham, with their last win coming in 2017.





Leeds have to make do without creative force Pablo Hernandez and midfielder Adam Forshaw, with both sidelined through injury. Patrick Bamford is not in the matchday squad.





Bielsa has Kiko Casilla in goal, while Luke Ayling and Ezgjan Alioski slot in as full-backs. Liam Cooper and Ben White are the centre-back pairing for the Whites, with Kalvin Phillips looking to protect the backline. Mateusz Klich plays, as do Helder Costa, Jack Harrison and Stuart Dallas. Eddie Nketiah is up front.







If the experienced Argentine boss wants to make changes then he can look to the bench, where options include Tyler Roberts and Robbie Gotts.





Leeds United Team vs Birmingham City



Casilla, Ayling, White, Cooper, Alioski, Dallas, Phillips, Klich, Harrison, Costa, Nketiah



Substitutes: Meslier, Douglas, Casey, Berardi, Gotts, Stevens, Roberts

