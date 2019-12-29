XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



29/12/2019 - 14:01 GMT

Eddie Nketiah Starts – Leeds United Team vs Birmingham Confirmed

 




Fixture: Birmingham City vs Leeds United
Competition: Championship
Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)

Leeds United have named their team and substitutes for this afternoon's Championship game away at Birmingham City. 

Marcelo Bielsa's men sit second in the Championship table, but have not recorded a victory in the last three games, picking up just two points from a possible nine.
 

 



Bielsa will be keen for Leeds to return to winning ways in what is their final game of 2019, but the Whites have lost both of their last two visits to Birmingham, with their last win coming in 2017.


Leeds have to make do without creative force Pablo Hernandez and midfielder Adam Forshaw, with both sidelined through injury. Patrick Bamford is not in the matchday squad.
 


Bielsa has Kiko Casilla in goal, while Luke Ayling and Ezgjan Alioski slot in as full-backs. Liam Cooper and Ben White are the centre-back pairing for the Whites, with Kalvin Phillips looking to protect the backline. Mateusz Klich plays, as do Helder Costa, Jack Harrison and Stuart Dallas. Eddie Nketiah is up front.



If the experienced Argentine boss wants to make changes then he can look to the bench, where options include Tyler Roberts and Robbie Gotts.
 


Leeds United Team vs Birmingham City

Casilla, Ayling, White, Cooper, Alioski, Dallas, Phillips, Klich, Harrison, Costa, Nketiah

Substitutes: Meslier, Douglas, Casey, Berardi, Gotts, Stevens, Roberts
 