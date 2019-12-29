English League One Club Facing Obstacle In Pursuit of Rangers Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Peterborough United are interested in signing Rangers midfielder Greg Docherty on loan, but the player is eyeing a move to the English Championship if he does head away from Ibrox.



The midfielder spent last season loan at League One club Shrewsbury and has been a peripheral figure at Rangers this term.













He is not expected to force his way into Steven Gerrard’s plans in the second part of the season, and the club are prepared to loan him out again the winter transfer window.



According to The Athletic, Peterborough are keen on securing Docherty and are preparing to make a loan move for the midfielder in January.





Peterborough’s recruitment team are admirers of Docherty due to his impressive spell at Shrewsbury.







But the League One club are facing an uphill battle in convincing the player to join the Posh in January as he is not keen on another move to the third tier of English football.



Docherty believes he has proved himself in League One with Shrewsbury and would prefer a move to the Championship in January.





It is unknown whether any English Championship clubs are currently showing an interest in the 23-year-old midfielder.

