26 October 2019

06 August 2019

29/12/2019 - 12:03 GMT

He’s Been Surprise of Season – Former Manchester United Star On Red Devil

 




Former Manchester United defender Wes Brown has conceded that Daniel James has surprised him by the number of games he has already played this season.

Manchester United snapped up the Welsh winger from Swansea City in the summer for a fee of around £15m following an impressive season in the Championship.  


 



James was largely expected to be a squad player in his first season at Manchester United, but the winger has been a regular first-team starter with 18 Premier League starts to his credit.

He has also netted three goals and provided seven assists in all competitions and Brown is of the view that the Welshman has been the surprise package of the season at Manchester United.
 


Brown admits that he did not expect James to play as many games, but is happy that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has backed him once he initially impressed.



He conceded that out of the three signings, James has been the player who has surprised everyone the most.

Asked if he would have enjoyed facing James, the former Manchester United defender said after the win at Burnley on MUTV: “Not at all, he is quick.
 


“For me, he has been the biggest surprise with the fact that he has played so many games.

“He has come straight in and played fantastic and Ole [Gunnar Solskjaer] said, ‘I am going to keep him in’.

“I don’t think he played this many for Swansea and he came in, took everything in his stride and you can see he tries every day.

“He keeps going and so much energy as well.

“Harry Maguire and Aaron Wan-Bissaka have calmed the ship but definitely the biggest surprise has been Daniel James.”

James impressed on Saturday night and provided the pass for Marcus Rashford’s goal in Manchester United’s 2-0 win over Burnley.   
 