It Was Masterclass, Celtic Could Have Lost By More – Former Rangers Star

Former Rangers star Alex Rae has praised the class Steven Gerrard’s side showed in their 2-1 win over Celtic, dubbing the performance a masterclass and warning the Bhoys they could have lost by more than one goal.



Goals from Ryan Kent and Nikola Katic helped Rangers to win only their second game at Parkhead against Celtic in the current decade.













Gerrard’s side have cut down Celtic’s lead at the top of the table to two points and have a game in hand over their age-old rivals in the race for the Scottish Premiership title.



Rae lauded the quality and class Rangers showed at Parkhead to dominate Celtic and get a result over the line, something they failed to do in the Scottish League Cup final earlier in the month.





But the former midfielder star cautioned that Rangers cannot rest on their laurels and will need to come out of the winter break firing on all cylinders and playing well.







Rae said on Radio Clyde after the match: “That was a masterclass.



“To go and dominate the game, it could have been more and Steven Gerrard will be delighted because for all the possession you have to win games.





“They've done that with the class, plus the result to back it up.



“They go into the winter break in fine form now, get the players galvanised, and then they have to start the second part of the season better than they did last year.”



Rangers’ next game will be on the 17th January when they host Stranraer in the fourth round of the Scottish Cup at Ibrox.

