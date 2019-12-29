Loan Deal Claimed To Be On Cards For 24-Year-Old Rangers Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Out-of-favour Rangers winger Eros Grezda could be on his way to France in the January transfer window, which opens in a matter of days, with a loan deal claimed to be on the cards.



The Albania international wide-man joined Rangers last year, but Steven Gerrard decided before the end of last term that he was not suited to the Gers first team.













The 24-year-old has spent the current season with the Rangers developmental squad and has also had off the pitch issues in Glasgow, being banned from driving in April.



Gerrard is not likely to change his mind about the winger any time soon and ahead of the January transfer window, his future has come under the scanner.





Grezda is not happy with his situation at Rangers and a loan move to France is said to be on the cards, according to The Athletic.







France has been identified as a potential destination and he did attract attention from Ligue 1 outfit Brest last summer.



Gerrard has a number of wide options and it appears only a matter of time before Grezda's spell at Rangers comes to a permanent end, though he may only leave on loan first.





Playing development squad football has done little to get him closer to the first team and he is looking for a solution in the new year.

