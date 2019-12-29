Manchester United Star Wage Demands Problem For Serie A Giants

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic’s wage demands have emerged as an obstacle in AC Milan’s pursuit of the Serbian.



Matic did start in Manchester United’s 2-0 win over Burnley on Saturday night, but it was only his third league start this season for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.













The 31-year-old has been a bit-part player at Manchester United this term and there are suggestions that he could be on his way out of the club in the January transfer window.



The experienced midfielder is also out of contract at the end of the season and AC Milan are one of the clubs who are considering snapping him up on a free transfer next summer.





But according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, Matic’s wage demands are likely to be a sticking point for the Serie A giants at the end of the season.







The midfielder is currently on a contract worth €7m per season at Manchester United and the figure is considered too high by the Rossoneri.



AC Milan are keen to work around the problem and could consider restructuring the length of the contract to meet his salary expectations.





Matic’s contract situation makes him an attractive target for the Rossoneri, who are eyeing adding him to their squad in the summer.



But it remains to be seen whether the veteran midfielder is willing to wait until the end of the season to leave Manchester United.

