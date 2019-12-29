XRegister
26 October 2019

29/12/2019 - 11:53 GMT

Marcus Rashford Knows His Game Better Now – Former Man Utd Star

 




Former Manchester United defender Wes Brown believes Marcus Rashford understands his game and strengths better now and that has led to his goalscoring form this season.

Rashford scored his 16th goal of the season in all competitions on Saturday night in Manchester United’s 2-0 win over Burnley at Turf Moor.  


 



The current term has been Rashford’s most prolific goalscoring season and he has improved his best ever tally for a campaign even before the year is out.

He is expected to breach the 20-goal mark for season for the first time in his career and Brown believes his increased tally this term marks the coming of a player who understands his all-round game better now.
 


The former Manchester United defender also feels the presence of Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood in the team has taken the pressure off Rashford’s shoulders as he is not the only one who is expected to get the goals for Manchester United.



Brown said on MUTV post match: “You know when someone comes into the team as early as he did and had a fantastic couple of years and then a little dip, but that’s what happens.

“But he is getting it now.
 


“He knows the capabilities he's got, he knows what he can do and he knows that he can score goals.

“And this season he has started to put the ball into the back of the net when in other seasons he might have not done it as convincingly.

“He is getting the game and how he likes to play and teams are noticing it.

“I hope he keeps carrying on because with the other two he can get a bit more space as they are as good and can score goals.

“We want him to keep going and getting better.”

Rashford has scored 12 goals in his last 14 appearances in all competitions for Manchester United this season.   
 