26 October 2019

29/12/2019 - 11:17 GMT

Mikey Johnston Starts – Celtic Team vs Rangers Confirmed

 




Fixture: Celtic vs Rangers
Competition: Scottish Premiership
Kick-off: 12:30 (UK time)

Celtic have announced their team and substitutes to play host to rivals Rangers in a Glasgow derby at Celtic Park this afternoon. 

Neil Lennon's side have built up a five-point lead over Rangers at the top of the Scottish Premiership standings, though Steven Gerrard's men do have a game in hand, meaning the gap could be cut to two points.
 

 



Celtic have not lost against Rangers at Celtic Park since 2010 and beat the Gers in the Scottish League Cup final earlier this month, dealing a big blow to their rivals.


Lennon has a number of players out, with Hatem Abd Elhamed, Jozo Simunovic, Daniel Arzani and Mohamed Elyounoussi all sidelined.
 


Fraser Forster slots into goal for the Bhoys today, while Christopher Jullien and Kristoffer Ajer provide the centre-back partnership. Jeremie Frimpong and Boli Bolingoli are full-backs, while Scott Brown will aim to control midfield. Callum McGregor plays, while Ryan Christie and James Forrest support Mikey Johnston and Odsonne Edouard.



Lennon has options on his bench if he needs to try to change the flow of the game, including Tom Rogic and Nir Bitton.
 


Celtic Team vs Rangers

Forster, Frimpong, Jullien, Ajer, Bolingoli, Brown, McGregor, Forrest, Christie, Johnston, Edouard

Substitutes: Gordon, Hayes, Bauer, Bitton, Rogic, Ntcham, Griffiths
 