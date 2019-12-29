Napoli Trying To Tie Up Midfielder Deal, West Ham Admirers, Agents In London

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham United are firm admirers of Celta Vigo midfielder Stanislav Lobotka, a player Napoli are currently working on signing.



Napoli originally targeted taking Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira back to Italy in next month's transfer window, but the appointment of Mikel Arteta as head coach at the Emirates has changed the picture around the Uruguayan.













The Azzurri are now negotiating to sign Lobotka from Celta Vigo and, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, the player's agents are in London for talks with the Serie A club.



However, it is also claimed Napoli will need to be wary as Lobotka is on Arsenal and West Ham's radar.





The Hammers are the keenest of the two clubs, holding the Celta Vigo star in high regard.







It is unclear if West Ham, who are in the process of appointing a new manager, will rival Napoli for Lokotka in January.



Celta Vigo are looking for between €25m and €20m for the midfielder, while Napoli want to pay between €15m and €18m.





Lobotka, a Slovakia international, made the move to Spain to sign from Celta Vigo in the summer of 2017, penning a five-year deal.

