Never Ever Seen Him Work So Hard – Former Rangers Star On 23-Year-Old’s Celtic Park Shift

Former Rangers winger Neil McCann admits he has never seen Joe Aribo work harder than he did in the Gers' 2-1 win at Celtic on Sunday.



Aribo, a summer arrival from Charlton Athletic, has increasingly been slotted into an attacking position on the right flank by Rangers in recent weeks.













He put in a shift over the full 90 minutes as Rangers pushed their way back into the title race by closing the gap on Celtic to just two points with a game in hand.



McCann was impressed with what he saw from 23-year-old Aribo and admits he has never seen the Nigeria international work so hard in a light blue shirt.





"Aribo has been very good today – he's properly put in a shift defensively, and went beyond even when he's looked tired. It's the hardest I've seen him work", McCann said on BBC Sportsound.







Rangers boss Steven Gerrard and his backroom staff celebrated passionately at the final whistle and McCann thinks the result at Celtic Park was the Gers laying down a serious marker and proving there is a real title race on.



"There was a determination from Rangers. Steven Gerrard has gone into the dressing room and asked the question – he's said they need to lay down a marker, that if you get a result we have a serious chance at the title.





"This is a proper, serious challenge Rangers are laying down to Celtic", the former Ger added.



Rangers' next Scottish Premiership assignment comes after the winter break with a trip to struggling Hearts, before they then welcome Ross County to Ibrox.

