Scott Arfield On Bench – Rangers Team vs Celtic Confirmed

Fixture: Celtic vs Rangers

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 12:30 (UK time)



Rangers have confirmed their team and substitutes to go up against fierce rivals Celtic at Celtic Park in a Scottish Premiership clash this afternoon.



Steven Gerrard's side were edged out in the Scottish League Cup final by Celtic the last time the two sides met and head into today's Old Firm derby sitting five points behind the Bhoys in the league, albeit with a game in hand.













Gerrard must continue to do without centre-back Filip Helander, who is sidelined with a rare foot injury.



Rangers have the experienced shot-stopper Allan McGregor in goal, while at full-back James Tavernier and Borna Barisic slot in.





In central defence the Gers look to Connor Goldson and Nikola Katic to keep things tight, while midfield sees Ryan Jack, Steven Davis and Glen Kamara line up in a bid to control possession. Joe Aribo and Ryan Kent support Alfredo Morelos in attack.







If Gerrard needs to make changes then he has options on the bench, including Sheyi Ojo and Scott Arfield.





Rangers Team vs Celtic



McGregor, Tavernier, Goldson, Katic, Barisic, Jack, Davis, Kamara, Aribo, Kent, Morelos



Substitutes: Foderingham, Edmundson, Flanagan, Arfield, Ojo, Barker, Defoe

