X
26 October 2019

29/12/2019 - 12:31 GMT

Serie A Giants Feel Chelsea May Drop Price For Blues Star

 




Inter are convinced that Chelsea will drop their demands for Marcos Alonso as the weeks pass by in the January transfer window.

Alonso has been on the fringes of Frank Lampard’s plans this season at Chelsea and he is prepared to leave the club when the window opens next week.  


 



Inter have been keen on adding Alonso to the ranks, but have taken a step back upon hearing about Chelsea’s initial asking price of €35m, which has gone up to €45m.

The Serie A giants are in no mood to pay such figures for the 28-year-old left-back, but Alonso has remained Inter boss Antonio Conte’s first-choice target.
 


And Inter have not given up hope of signing the Spaniard, as according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, they believe the price will come down in the next few weeks.



Alonso has played just once in the league since the start of November and has not even been making the matchday squad in recent weeks.

Inter are hopeful that the player will agitate for a move and some time during the January window, Chelsea will be forced to drop their price for him.
 


The Nerazzurri are eyeing signing him on loan with an option to make the move permanent at a later date.   
 