Steven Gerrard With Clear Preference For In-Demand Rangers Talent As Clubs Circle

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard would prefer to loan in-demand Jamie Barjonas to a club in Scotland rather than see him move down south in the January transfer window, according to The Athletic.



A product of the Rangers academy, the 20-year-old central midfielder has nine senior appearances for the club under his belt.













He has already had loan stints at Burnley and Raith Rovers and is on the fringes of Gerrard's first team.



There are conversations at Rangers about loaning him out again in January in order to aid his development and a number of clubs in England and Scotland want to offer Barjonas a home.





Gerrard is fond of the player and is set to disappoint English clubs as he wants Barjonas to remain in Scotland if he does move on loan.







The Rangers boss wants the midfielder to be part of his training sessions regularly, which could only happen if he moves on loan to one of the clubs in Scotland.



He is not in favour of Barjonas moving south of the border to a club in England, which would limit him from joining the Rangers first-team training more often.





The 20-year-old has spent most of the campaign with the developmental squad and is yet to make a single appearance for the senior team this season.

