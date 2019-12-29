They’ve Had Investment, Money Is There – Former Leeds Star Doesn’t Understand Whites’ Plans

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United star Noel Whelan is convinced that there is money to spend at Elland Road and is unsure why the club are reluctant to act in the rapidly approaching January transfer window.



Leeds sit inside the automatic promotion places in the Championship, but there are concerns amongst some fans that last season's late dip in form could repeat itself due to a small squad.













The Whites were criticised for failing to make outfield signings in the January transfer window last year and again appear likely to resist doing business next month, unless it is to replace loan striker Eddie Nketiah.



Whelan believes that there is money to spend at Leeds and as such he is unsure why the club seem opposed to adding to the squad.





"I don't understand. They've had some investment put in, so the money's there", Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds following the draw against Preston.







"There is investment that can be used. We need help. There's no doubt about it.



"Even when we were sitting top of the league, I still think we need help.





"That couple of new faces in to freshen things up and give you that little bit more strength in depth", he added.



Leeds almost completed a deal to sign winger Daniel James from Swansea City in the January window last year, ultimately failing to get the transfer over the line and the Welshman joined Manchester United in the summer.

