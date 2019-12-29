This Is What Gives Us Edge Over Arsenal – Manchester United Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United legend Sammy McIlroy believes the pace and power of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side should give them the edge over a suspect Arsenal defence on New Year’s Day.



The Red Devils are now gunning for a top four spot after beating Burnley on Saturday night, which left them within a point of fourth-placed Chelsea in the league table.













Manchester United will be back in action on New Year’s Day when they will travel to north London to take on Arsenal at the Emirates.



The Gunners have one win in their last eleven Premier League games and are currently in the bottom half of the league at 12th in the standings.





McIlroy expects a different challenge from Arsenal as they are better footballing team than Burnley on any given day.







But he stressed the suspect nature of their defence and feels the attacking form of Manchester United’s forwards should give them an edge in the away game.



The former midfielder said on MUTV after the Burnley game: “Arsenal can’t play like Burnley and that’s no disrespect.





“They will try to play football better than what Burnley can do, but defensively Arsenal are not there.



“And that’s why I fancy ourselves in the new year, because we have got that pace and form at the minute to hurt them.”



Arsenal earned a point from their trip to Manchester United earlier in the season, but are now under new management in the shape of Mikel Arteta.

