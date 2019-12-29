XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



29/12/2019 - 20:16 GMT

This Was The Message From Rangers Defeat – Celtic Legend

 




John Hartson believes that losing at home against Rangers is a warning to Celtic that the path to the title will not be easy, with the Scottish Premiership no walkover for the Bhoys this season.

Celtic slipped to a 2-1 defeat at Celtic Park against Rangers, who scored their first win at the ground since 2010 and moved to within two points of Neil Lennon's men, with a game in hand.


 



Victory would have seen Celtic go eight points clear and also deflated Rangers, and Hartson insists the defeat serves as a warning to the Bhoys.

The former Celtic striker is now hoping that the Bhoys can use the winter break to recharge their batteries as their recent of winning trophies in recent years is superb.
 


"Today was a warning that we are not walking this league", Hartson wrote on Twitter.



"Hopefully the break will make us fresher when we start back in 3 weeks.

"We are going for 9in a row and 15 titles out of the last 19!
 


"Phenomenal…  nothing handed out in December!"

Celtic are next in Premiership action on 22nd January when they are due to travel to Kilmarnock, while two further league fixtures are also scheduled before the end of the month, against Ross County and St Johnstone.
 