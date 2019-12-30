AC Milan Agree Deal In Principle For Everton and Southampton Target, Waiting For Player’s Choice

Follow @insidefutbol





AC Milan have agreed a deal in principle with Barcelona for Jean-Clair Todibo, but are waiting for the player to make a decision on his future, with a host of clubs interested, including Premier League pair Everton and Southampton.



Despite being a highly rated talent at the Camp Nou, Todibo has struggled for game time and Barcelona are prepared to let him move on in January.













Everton and Southampton have been linked with Todibo, while Manchester United have been claimed to hold an interest; several clubs in Germany are also keen.



AC Milan have been leading the hunt for Todibo and, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, they have now found an agreement in principle with Barcelona.





The deal is based on a loan with a right to buy set at the €20m mark, but the Rossoneri must now wait to see what Todibo wants to do.







He is due to meet with Barcelona officials early in January and is likely to have a number of options on the table.



Despite not playing on a regular basis at Barcelona, Todibo is happy with the progress he has made at the Camp Nou.





Barcelona landed the defender from French side Toulouse in the January 2019 window.

