X
26 October 2019

06 August 2019

30/12/2019 - 18:50 GMT

Agent of Rangers Star Borna Barisic Comments On Roma Link

 




Borna Barisic's agent has confirmed that the Rangers defender is attracting interest from Serie A giants Roma.

The Croatian has caught the eye with his performances for Steven Gerrard's men both in Scotland and in the Europa League, and his displays have not gone unnoticed.


 



Barisic has been linked with Roma and his agent Ives Cakarun has now confirmed that the Giallorossi do indeed have his client on their radar.

However, Cakarun insists that Roma's interest has not yet been firmed up into an offer for Barisic.
 


Asked whether Roma are interested and have submitted an offer, Cakarun told RomaPress: "It's only interest at the moment."



With the January transfer window set to swing open in a matter of days, it remains to be seen if Roma will put in an offer for Barisic.

The defender has nailed down the left-back spot at Rangers and Gers boss Gerrard would be reluctant to lose his services.
 


Rangers have Jon Flanagan able to slot in at left-back, while Andy Halliday has also played in the position, but losing Barisic would be a blow for the Scottish side.
 