Coach Rejects Offer To Join David Moyes’ Backroom Team, Leaves West Ham

Enzo Maresca has departed his role as West Ham United assistant despite being offered the possibility to join David Moyes' backroom team.



The Italian coach worked alongside Manuel Pellegrini at the London Stadium, but saw the Hammers sack the Chilean tactician on Saturday following a defeat at home against a second string Leicester City side.













West Ham are claimed to have offered Maresca the job of interim manager on Saturday night, which he rejected, while the club then pressed the accelerator on the capture of Moyes, who has joined on an 18-month deal.



The club offered Maresca the opportunity to stay and join Moyes' coaching staff, but according to Italian journalist Nicolo Schira, he has rejected the proposal.





The promising coach has opted to quit West Ham, following Pellegrini out of the door.







The former midfielder has had coaching roles at Ascoli and Sevilla, and joined West Ham in 2018.



Maresca, who is highly rated, is sure to have offers on his table as he plots his next move.





He came through the youth ranks at AC Milan and Cagliari as a player, while he turned out for a host of clubs, including Fiorentina, Sevilla, Juventus, Olympiacos and Sampdoria.

