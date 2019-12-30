Financial Reason Sees Rangers Prefer English Solution For Out-of-favour Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers would prefer to see winger Jamie Murphy join an English Championship outfit on loan instead of a Scottish club, if he moves away on loan in January, according to The Athletic.



Murphy started on a regular basis last season, but has been a forgotten man since suffering a serious knee injury in August last year.













The 30-year-old winger has made just two substitute appearances this season and he is keen to make sure he is playing regularly in 2020.



A loan move is on the cards, but Rangers are not keen to see him join a Scottish club during the winter transfer window.





The Glasgow giants would want Murphy to seek a loan move to a club south of the border in the English Championship.







Rangers believe that there is a better prospect of an English club playing a significant portion of his wages than if he joined one of the clubs in Scotland.



Murphy is likely to want to prioritise his chances of first team football when it comes to picking a side to join on loan.





It remains to be seen which clubs might emerge as loan options for the winger in the new year.

