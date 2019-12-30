He’s Our Insurance Policy – Besiktas Star Lauds Arsenal Loanee

Follow @insidefutbol





Besiktas midfielder Atiba Hutchinson has lauded Arsenal loanee Mohamed Elneny, who he feels provides an insurance policy for the team.



The Turkish giants raided Arsenal in the summer to snap up Elneny on a season-long loan deal and he has established himself as a key man in the Besiktas engine room.













Hutchinson, a Besiktas veteran, is delighted to be lining up next to Elneny, who he feels provides the team with an insurance policy and also helps him on the pitch.



"Elneny is the team's insurance", the 36-year-old was quoted as saying by Turkish daily Hurriyet.





"We can easily play the ball out from defence and go on the counter attack", Hutchinson continued.







"Elneny has made me feel so comfortable because I play differently than last year.



"With him I can go all other the pitch. With Elneny, we will achieve greater success in the second half of the Super Lig."





Besiktas have completed the first half of the Turkish Super Lig season sitting in fifth place, seven points behind surprise leaders Sivasspor, but just three points off second place.



Hutchinson scored in Bestikas' 4-1 win over Genclerbirligi on Friday; Elneny is still waiting for his first Besiktas goal.

