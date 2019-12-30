XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



30/12/2019 - 11:40 GMT

La Liga Giants Not Abandoning Pursuit of Manchester City Star

 




Valencia are not giving up in their pursuit of Manchester City full-back Joao Cancelo, despite Pep Guardiola being reluctant to part with the Portuguese.

Manchester City completed lengthy negotiations with Juventus to sign Cancelo in the summer, but the defender has struggled for regular game time at the Etihad Stadium.


 



Valencia, where Cancelo had a prior spell, want to take him to the Mestalla and stand ready to do a deal.

Guardiola has stressed his reluctance to lose Cancelo, but according to Spanish daily Marca, Valencia are not cooling their interest in the defender.
 


Los Che are prepared to play the waiting game with an eye on how little playing time Cancelo is receiving.



Kyle Walker is preferred ahead of Cancelo at right-back, something which is not ideal for the Portuguese as Euro 2020 looms next summer.

The 25-year-old has accumulated just 388 minutes of football in the Premier League for Manchester City this season and has been an unused substitute in the Citizens' last seven league games.
 


Manchester City have Cancelo under contract until 2025.
 