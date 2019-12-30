La Liga Giants Not Abandoning Pursuit of Manchester City Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Valencia are not giving up in their pursuit of Manchester City full-back Joao Cancelo, despite Pep Guardiola being reluctant to part with the Portuguese.



Manchester City completed lengthy negotiations with Juventus to sign Cancelo in the summer, but the defender has struggled for regular game time at the Etihad Stadium.













Valencia, where Cancelo had a prior spell, want to take him to the Mestalla and stand ready to do a deal.



Guardiola has stressed his reluctance to lose Cancelo, but according to Spanish daily Marca, Valencia are not cooling their interest in the defender.





Los Che are prepared to play the waiting game with an eye on how little playing time Cancelo is receiving.







Kyle Walker is preferred ahead of Cancelo at right-back, something which is not ideal for the Portuguese as Euro 2020 looms next summer.



The 25-year-old has accumulated just 388 minutes of football in the Premier League for Manchester City this season and has been an unused substitute in the Citizens' last seven league games.





Manchester City have Cancelo under contract until 2025.

