Leeds United Expected To Look To Replace Jack Clarke

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United are expected to move to bring in a winger during the January transfer window, following Jack Clarke's exit.



The Whites sold Clarke to Tottenham Hotspur in the summer to bring in cash, but then snapped him up again on a season-long loan deal.













Clarke was a peripheral figure at Elland Road in the first half of the season though and a lack of first team minutes has seen Tottenham recall him to north London.



It had been unclear whether Leeds would look to replace Clarke given his lack of action at the club, but according to The Athletic, the Whites will look to recruit a winger next month.





Marcelo Bielsa likes to have wide options and Leeds will look to make sure Clarke's departure does not mean he has one fewer at his disposal.







The Whites are not looking to do big business in January and sit on top of the Championship standings, ahead of West Brom on goal difference.



Leeds could look to bring in an experienced goalkeeper if Kiko Casilla is hit with a ban.





They are also waiting to see if Arsenal recall striker Eddie Nketiah, which would force the club into the transfer market for a replacement.

