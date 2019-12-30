XRegister
30/12/2019 - 11:52 GMT

Right Choice – Swansea Star Happy With Loan Club Selection

 




Swansea City striker Joel Asoro believes he has been proven right in joining Dutch side FC Groningen on loan.

The 20-year-old was surplus to requirements at the Liberty Stadium in the summer and opted to head to the Netherlands on a season-long deal with top flight side Groningen.


 



The Swede needed time to break into the team at Groningen, but has not looked back since the end of October, nailing down a starting spot and helping himself to two goals and two assists.

Asoro, who admits he was given the lowdown on Groningen by countryman Simon Tibbling, who played for the club from 2015 until 2017.
 


"He said that FC Groningen would be a good club for me. That has been shown [to be right]", Asoro told Groningen's official site.



"I am happy that Simon was able to tell me everything about this club and that I made this choice", the Swansea striker added.

Asoro has clocked a total of 17 senior team appearances for Swansea, but has yet to open his goalscoring account.
 


His contract at Swansea is due to run until 2022, but Groningen could act to try and make sure the attacker makes his move to the club permanent in the summer.
 