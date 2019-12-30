XRegister
26 October 2019

30/12/2019 - 09:25 GMT

Swansea City In Pole For Rhian Brewster, Formal Loan Proposal Made

 




Swansea City are in pole position to sign Leeds United linked Rhian Brewster and have put in a formal approach to Liverpool to snap him up on loan, according to The Athletic.

The Swans are keen to reinforce their attacking options and have zeroed in on Brewster as their preferred solution.


 



Brewster has been linked with a host of clubs ahead of the opening of the transfer window this week, including Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds, who may need to look for a replacement for Arsenal loanee Eddie Nketiah.

Preston North End also hold an interest in Brewster, but Swansea are hopeful that Liverpool will give them the green light, after putting in the loan proposal and offering the teenage regular first team football.
 


Liverpool, who were against loaning out Brewster in the summer, would prefer any loan deal to only start after their FA Cup tie against Everton this coming Sunday.



Jurgen Klopp is expected to make a raft of changes to his side as he bids to keep key players fresh.

Liverpool have not yet taken a final decision over to which club Brewster will be loaned to, but talks have been held with Swansea.
 


Swansea currently sit in ninth in the Championship standings and are just one point off the playoff spots.
 