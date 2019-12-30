XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



30/12/2019 - 09:14 GMT

Timeframe Identified For Arsenal To Inform Leeds United of Eddie Nketiah Decision

 




Arsenal are expected to inform Leeds United whether they will recall Eddie Nketiah over the next ten days.

Nketiah made his first start of the season in the Championship on Sunday, filling in for an absent Patrick Bamford, in a thrilling 5-4 win at Birmingham City for Leeds.


 



Arsenal remain concerned about the lack of game time Nketiah has enjoyed during his loan at Leeds and the Gunners could end his stint in January, looking to send him elsewhere.

Leeds expect Nketiah to travel for the New Year's Day meeting with West Brom, but according to The Athletic, Arsenal are expected to inform the Whites of their decision in the next ten days.
 


Despite Mikel Arteta taking over as head coach, Arsenal's view of Nketiah's situation at Leeds has remained the same, with their youngster not receiving enough playing time.



Losing Nketiah would be a blow for Leeds and force the club to look at bringing in a replacement in next month's transfer window.

The club beat off competition from several sides to convince Arsenal to let Nketiah move to Elland Road on loan.
 


He clocked 81 minutes at St Andrew's against Birmingham on Sunday before being replaced by Tyler Roberts.
 