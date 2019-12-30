West Brom Looking For Clarity From Tottenham Hotspur Target Nathan Ferguson

Follow @insidefutbol





West Brom director Luke Dowling has called for clarity from Tottenham Hotspur target Nathan Ferguson over whether he wants to stay at the club.



Ferguson has been offered a new five-year contract at the Hawthorns to extend his current deal, which is due to run out in the summer.













The young full-back is a man in demand and has been linked with a host of clubs, including Tottenham and even AC Milan, with a move outside the UK meaning West Brom would earn less than £300,000.



With the opening of the January transfer window just days away, West Brom director Dowling is keen for the club to be told Ferguson's plans.





"We will be looking for clarity from Nathan Ferguson and his advisor about whether or not he wants to stay with us", Dowling was quoted as saying by Express & Star.







"All I can say at this stage is that I am confident we can find the terms that would make sense to Nathan at his stage of his career – and that we all believe that his pathway at Albion remains the most advantageous to him."



West Brom have already been clear that if Ferguson is unwilling to sign a fresh deal then they will consider accepting offers for him in January.





Ferguson has made 19 appearances in the Championship this season for West Brom, and he has been capped by England up to Under-20 level.

