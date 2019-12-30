XRegister
X
30/12/2019 - 18:41 GMT

West Brom Star Urges Team-mates To Have Specific Attitude For Leeds United Clash

 




Semi Ajayi has urged his West Brom team-mates to approach their New Year's Day meeting with Leeds United with a put-it-right attitude after a shock home loss against Middlesbrough.

Jonathan Woodgate's men clocked their third win in a row at the Hawthorns, running out 2-0 winners, while ending a 14-game unbeaten run for the hosts.


 



Next up for West Brom is a visit from Leeds, who displaced them at the top of the table following their shock loss against Middlesbrough, and Ajayi is keen for the Baggies to put things right on the pitch.

He is taking heart from the fact the defeat was only West Brom's second of the league season and has urged his team-mates to tackle Leeds with a specific attitude.
 


"We need to make sure we don’t overreact, the Middlesbrough game was obviously a bad result but at the end of the day it’s only our second loss of the whole season", Ajayi told his club's official site.



"We need to take heart from that and make sure it doesn’t happen again. We need to come to the Leeds game with an attitude to put it right.

"Let’s get back to winning ways and there’s no better time to start than on New Year’s Day.
 


"This is not a time to panic, it’s a time to regroup and come back fighting. I’m sure this group is capable of doing that", he added.

West Brom, who snapped up Ajayi in the summer from Rotherham United, were edged out 1-0 by Leeds in the earlier meeting between the two sides this season.
 