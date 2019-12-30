West Ham Feel January Deal For Target Currently Too Expensive

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham United believe that a deal for Middlesbrough goalkeeper Darren Randolph is too expensive, according to the Sun.



The Hammers, who have just appointed former Sunderland boss David Moyes as their new manager, are in the market for an experienced goalkeeper in the January transfer window.













Faith has been lost in Roberto and West Ham are wary of number 1 Lukasz Fabianski picking up further injuries, meaning a new goalkeeper is desired.



The club also want to sign someone experienced in English football and have zeroed in on Randolph, who had a spell at the club between 2015 and 2017.





However, West Ham are reluctant to meet Middlesbrough's current asking price for Randolph and believe he is too expensive.







It is unclear who else is under consideration at the London Stadium.



Fabianski was between the sticks for West Ham on Saturday as Leicester City ran out 2-1 winners at the London Stadium and cost Manuel Pellegrini his job.





Randolph, who has made 14 appearances in the Championship this season, is under contract until 2021.

